LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People spent more than $147 million on sports betting in Indiana in November, the second full month of betting since sports wagering became legal in the state.
The state's 13 casinos reported that wagering jumped $50 million from October.
Sports betting became legal in Indiana on Sept. 12.
