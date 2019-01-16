New Sports Page Live generic pic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Welcome to this week's Sports Page Live.

Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford are stoked to bring you the week's biggest sports headlines.

Here's some of what's coming up this week:

- Louisville beats UNC

- What does Kentucky need to do to beat Auburn?

- Indiana trying to rebound after losing to Nebraska

Share your thoughts and questions on Twitter with @rickbozich and @ericcrawford.

Catch the action this morning starting at 10:30!

Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.