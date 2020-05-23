LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spots quickly filled up at a COVID-19 testing event at the Shively Community Center this weekend.
Louisville Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey organized the free testing event in partnership with the Shively Police Department, the Louisville Metro Police Department and the Hope Wellness Center.
Louisville residents could only be tested at the drive-thru site by appointment only, and spots filled up quickly.
"People feel like they are at home, so what we are doing is bringing testing to their backyards. We are seeing how people respond," Dorsey said. "There has been an overwhelming response. By midweek, we were full."
Nearly 300 people were scheduled to be tested for COVID-19 at the drive-thru testing site Saturday.
