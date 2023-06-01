LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heads up drivers. There's another Interstate 64 West closure happening this week.
The Spring Street ramp to I-64 West will be closed on Friday, June 2, from 8 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. Crews will be replacing a light pole on the ramp from I-64 West to Interstate 265 East.
The closure may or may not be active for the whole time period, officials said Thursday.
Because of the ongoing closure of I-64 Westbound on the Sherman Minton Bridge, the closure of the Spring Street on-ramp will ensure there's no traffic on I-64 West.
Drivers needing to access I-265 in Indiana will need to use Interstate 65 North to I-265 West.
