LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The warm spring day was perfect for annual event in Old Louisville.
The 11th annual Springfest took place at Toonerview Trolley Park on South Brook Street.
The event showcased handmade goods, artists, live music, a kid zone and food trucks for a total of 60 vendors.
This is Old Louisville's biggest springtime and neighborhood festival and neighborhood market and a way for local businesses to show off their passions and products.
"It's a fundraiser for our neighborhood so it's really important to us that we have a good turnout and that we put on the event for the neighborhood as far as them coming out also as a fundraiser because we do live in historic old Louisville," Elyssa Smith, with the Toonerville Trolley Neighborhood Association, said. "We love to maintain the historic features of the neighborhood."
Other items for sale included jewelry, pottery and clothing.
