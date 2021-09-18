LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Old Louisville's biggest springtime festival and market took place a little late this year.
This was the ninth annual Old Louisville Springfest as food and vendors returned to Toonerville Trolley Park.
The event featured 10 food trucks and 80 handmade vendors from eight different states. Some of them sell products you can only find at Springfest.
Serving up a #BourbonSlush 🥃 at #Springfest 2021 in Old Louisville at Toonerville Trolley Park. This is the neighborhoods biggest springtime festival and neighborhood market, though it’s happening a little late this year. It’s FREE to the public and goes until 7 pm. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/ijFKiROK2I— Breon Martin (@BreonMartin) September 18, 2021
Springfest Event Chair Kirk Stewart says due to the rise in COVID-19 cases the spring event had to be pushed more toward fall.
"The easy thing would have been is to not do the event this year, but we felt like we owed it to the art community to have this event and frankly the neighborhood wanted it as well," Stewart said.
The event also featured a LouVax booth. People 21 and over who got the Johnson and Johnson vaccination shots from the booth also received a free adult drink.
The money being raised from the event will go toward the neighborhood association to help reduce crime and keep Old Louisville beautiful.
"This is an opportunity for us to showcase this amazing neighborhood that is the largest collection of Victorian homes in the country and it's right here in the heart of Old Louisville," Stewart said.
