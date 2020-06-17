LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students from St. Francis of Assisi on Wednesday brought 1,000 toys to the Chestnut Street family YMCA for children in west Louisville.
The students started a donation drive three weeks ago to show those in west Louisville that they care, given the current unrest in the city.
"And that right there is your action of love, and that's how we begin to change the world. That's how we begin to come together, that's how we begin to solve the problems that are creating so many issues for this nation, but this world," said Freddie Brown, with the Chestnut Street YMCA.
The students made arrangements to have toys purchased and donated for the cause.
