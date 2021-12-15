LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students in Mount Washington are hoping to spread joy to children in need this holiday season.
The religious education class at St. Francis Xavier partnered with local organizations and churches to collect new Christmas toys.
Several boxes, filled with unopened toys, will be sent to children in Daviess County.
"A lot of these kids have no idea how the poor in Appalachia live. I mean these kids have nothing down there," Glenn Greenwell, who is with Stewards of Appalachia, said.
Each student and their family brought a new toy on their last day of religious education classes before Christmas break.
"I feel like the kids they are going to give this to are going to feel really happy about it," Mance Thomas, an 8-year-old who donated, said.
