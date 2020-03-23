LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Day cares are shut down across Kentucky because of the coronavirus crisis, but arrangements have been made for the St. Joseph Children's Home to care for the families of first responders.
In a release, St. Joe's said its Child Development Center was given a "Limited Duration Center" license by the state. The exemption allows the center to care for a limited number of children for very specific hours. The restrictions allows St. Joe's to care for children in families currently enrolled at the home and other "sister" agencies, including the Home of the Innocents. Those children are given the highest priority. Children whose parents work in health care, as a first responder, a corrections officer or DCBS worker also qualify.
St. Joe's CEO, Grace Akers, said she wants to reassure the community that, "St. Joe's mission of keeping children healthy and safe remains our #1 priority, and we will continue to be a beacon of hope for families even in the most uncertain of times."
