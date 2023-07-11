SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home is open and ready for this year's giveaway.
The home in at Discovery Point in Shelbyville, Ky. is 2,500 square feet, with four bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a huge two-story family room worth an estimated $495,000. The address is 212 Education Way.
Each year for the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway, 7,500 tickets are made available for $100 each for a chance to win the home, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting the families that need St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The money goes toward supporting patients and their families, so they will never have to worry about paying for treatment, travel, housing or food.
"What's so special is that the St. Jude Dream Home helps ensure that we're able to provide our patient and families with top-notch care and our families never receive a bill for treatment," Ventara Massey with St. Jude said. "Treatment, travel, housing or food because all a patient's family should have to worry about is helping their child survive."
Volunteers, patients and sponsors including Fischer Homes gathered at the Dream Home on Tuesday for a floor signing ceremony. Each person was asked to leave messages of inspiration for the Kids at St. Jude.
It's the first time the house has been completed before tickets go on sale.
Richard Carr, field manager II with Fischer Homes, helped build the home.
"St. Jude project was really special because I had never seen so many different vendors come together, mostly free of charge and they just donated all of their work for free," Carr said. "I didn't know how the house was going to turn out because we didn't really have a designer. Everyone was donating products that they had, but the whole design really turned out much better than a lot of houses."
Fischer Homes has partnered with St. Jude for 18 years to bring together contractors, building professionals and volunteers to construct the home. Carrie Rogiers, Fischer Homes marketing manager, said it's an important project.
"They're not only treating the patients, the children with cancer but they're treating their families as well," Rogiers said. "They really are leading the way and curing childhood cancer."
Massey said the home is located in a "wonderful neighborhood" and near schools. The community-driven project helps support helps families in need.
"The thing about the dream home is it's really a community project where people come together and everyone is able to do their part to make a difference in the lives of children," Massey said.
Tickets will go on sale in July 13, 2023, and the home will be given away on Oct. 6 on WDRB Mornings.
Everyone that reserves their ticket by July 13 is not only entered to win the Dream Home – they’re also eligible to win a $2,500 Visa Gift card.
If you purchase a ticket by Aug. 11, you're eligible to win a big-screen TV, surround sound system and pizza for a year from Domino's, a package valued at $5,000.
If you purchase a ticket by Sept. 8, you're eligible to win a Nashville weekend getaway courtesy of WAMZ.
Click here for more details about the St. Jude home and to purchase tickets.
