LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mayor of St. Matthews has issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency in anticipation of protests following the decision in the Breonna Taylor case.
Mayor Richard Tonini signed the executive order late Wednesday afternoon after the announcement that one officer involved in the raid on Taylor's apartment would be indicted. No other officers were charged.
The executive order will allow the city to respond to "any event or situation" and, if necessary, issue emergency response orders.
The city is also under the Jefferson County curfew. The daily 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. curfew begins Wednesday and runs through Saturday morning, when it will be reevaluated. It does not apply to those commuting to and from work or church and those seeking medical attention for themselves or others.
Read the executive order in full in the PDF below or click here:
