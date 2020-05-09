LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The St. Matthews Farmers market opened for the season Saturday at a larger location on Shelbyville Road.
The market has also changed the way it operates because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Booths are spread out, and everyone in attendance is required to wear a mask. Customers are also being asked to practice social distancing and to quickly pick up what they need.
Only essential food products are being sold at the market at this time.
"We want to be here to serve these farmers and the community, but we want to do so in a way that is safe and responsible and keeps everyone healthy," said Penny Peavler, a volunteer with the market.
The market will be open again from 9 a.m. to noon next Saturday.
