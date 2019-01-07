ST. MATTHEWS, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Matthews Fire and Rescue needs more paramedics and EMTs.
St. Matthews merged with the Lyndon Fire Protection District on July 1, 2018, and as a result, St. Matthews more than doubled its coverage area. It's also gone from a department of two stations to four stations.
“It’s a significant staffing change here at the department,” Chief of EMS Operations Mike Riordan said. “We’re a little behind, because our goal is to have an ambulance at each one of our stations."
A third ambulance was added last year, and eight paramedics and EMTs were hired to staff that vehicle.
A fourth ambulance has been purchased and should arrive in February, but that vehicle also needs to be staffed.
“A minimum of four to start, and long term, it will be eight to fully staff the truck,” Riordan said. “Each truck operates 24 hours a day, and in our case, we work 12-hour shifts. So you’ve got four crews that will be on 12 hours for the day, four crews on 12 hours for the night time eventually."
St. Matthews needs the additional staff and ambulance, because Lyndon used to be serviced by Metro EMS before the merger.
In 2018, St. Matthews Fire Protection responded to 7,415 calls for service.
If you would like to apply to be a paramedic or EMT with St. Matthews click here.
