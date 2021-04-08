St. Matthews first responders deliver new bike to 5-year-old hit by car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 5-year-old boy was hit by a car and pinned beneath it last week in St. Matthews, a near tragedy for a local family and a traumatic run for first responders.
"Probably one of the most traumatic things I've ever been through," said Joseph Rayhel, the 5-year-old's father. "I see my son laid out laid out on the ground, unconscious, and I thought he was dead."
Alijah Rayhel, was hit by a car while riding his bike in front of their apartment in Audubon Park.
"I didn't think he was breathing," said Kaelynn Tandy, Alijah's mother. "And I just said, 'Oh my God, my baby. Please don't. Please.'"
St. Matthews Fire and Rescue was first on the scene.
"We were clearing Audubon Emergency Department when a call came out about a 5-year old boy who was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike," said Matt Ford, a paramedic with St. Matthews Fire & Rescue. "He's unresponsive and unconscious. We were approximately 2 minutes away. So, we went and picked up the run, because the next closes unit was well over 10 minutes away.
Ford admitted he expected and prepared for the worst.
"They stated that the child was underneath the car, unconscious, unresponsive," Ford said. "The notes also said that he wasn't wearing a helmet. I was expecting to get here and see a much worse scene that what we actually saw."
Ford helped resuscitate Alijah and rushed him to Norton Children's Hospital. But like he does with most patients, Ford stayed in contact with Alijah's family.
"I did see that he got discharged after two days of being admitted upstairs at Children's downtown," Ford said. "So, I knew it was a good outcome."
And on Thursday afternoon, the outcome got even better. St. Matthews first responders returned to deliver a surprise and an important message to Alijah.
"I know you really like bikes," Ford said as Alijah walked to meet him. "So, we got you a new one to replace your old one.
"What's your promise you're going to hold for me? When you ride that bike, what are you going to do?"
"Wear a helmet," Alijah replied.
"Wear a helmet, that's right," Ford said. "You going to shake on it? Deal."
The mangled bike is still a painful site and reminder for Alijah's parents, but they're healing because of the actions of St. Matthews Fire & Rescue and the paramedic who saved their son's life.
"It brought me so much joy to know that they cared so much to come back to check on him and bring a bike and helmet," Rayhel said.
Other than a few bruises, Alijah's parents don't believe he has any permanent injuries.
