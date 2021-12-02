LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least one bullet went through the door of a St. Matthews gym Wednesday night.
It happened at the Esporta Fitness at 4900 Shelbyville Road, near Whole Foods, around 9:30 p.m., near the interchange between Shelbyville Road and I-264, according to St. Matthews Police. The gym was still open at the time but no one was hurt.
Police say a bullet went through the door of the fitness center. A WDRB reporter on the scene reported seeing additional bullet holes.
Crews were at the gym Thursday morning to repair the glass.
Police say they have no suspects.
