ST. MATTHEWS, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Matthews Police arrested a man after officials say he assaulted two victims while working as a massage therapist.
Wankun Chen, 55, of St. Mundelein, Illinois, was arrested on Friday.
According to arrest reports, the two incidents happened on Dec. 30, 2018 and March, 5, 2019.
According to investigators, on March 5, 2019, Chen touched a victim's private area without her consent. It happened while the victim was getting a massage at The Relax Place inside Mall St. Matthews, where Chen was employed. Police say the victim had previously received massages from Chen.
While the victim was lying on a massage table, police say Chen reached down and pulled on the victim's underwear and removed them. Officials say Chen was giving the victim a massage when he reached down and put his finger into the victim's private area.
Officials say the victim then ordered Chen to stop. The victim then sat up and was trying to put on her clothes to leave, when police say Chen got down on his knees, pulled out his wallet and showed the victim money.
According to police, Chen does not speak English and the victim believed Chen was offering money to not tell anyone about the incident.
The victim immediately went to mall security, who then contacted police.
Police say on Dec. 30, 2018, while working at The Relax Place, Chen forced a victim to touch his private area.
The victim was face down to receive a massage from Chen, according to officials. While the victim was lying face down on the massage table with her head inside an open hole, police say Chen was sitting in a chair under the victim. The victim was able to see Chen's private area.
Officials say Chen grabbed the victim's hands and pulled them toward him. As a result, the victim felt Chen's private area.
Authorities say the victim ended the session and stood up with a towel to cover herself, when Chen came up behind her and grabbed her by the wrists. Police say Chen's actions caused the victim to drop the towel and she was exposed against her will.
The victim then yelled at Chen and he left the room. The victim then got dressed and left the business.
Chen is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse and bribing a witness.
He was arraigned in court on Saturday morning and is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.
