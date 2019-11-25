LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police believe a group of thieves are targeting yoga studios on the east side of Louisville.
The St. Matthews Police Department is sharing photos of four people of interest and needs help identifying them.
Investigators say that the group has hit many yoga studios over the course of several months. They say the thieves go into areas where personal belongings are stored during classes while two other members of the group distract the desk clerk.
At every location the thieves have hit, they leave with a credit card and spend thousands of dollars immediately. Police say they often use the stolen credit cards to load money on pre-paid Visa cards.
"We have reason to believe that all of the thefts in the multiple jurisdictions are all tied together," said St. Matthews Assistant Police Chief Eddie Jones.
The group of four is believed to have targeted the studios because of easy access to personal belongings.
Police say personal items weren't locked up, rather in open cubbies. Police urge those going to gyms to leave important items in the car if they can't lock them up.
"We would discourage that, obviously. If you don't need to take your property inside, the best thing to do is put it in the trunk of your car, that way you're lessening the probability that you're going to be a victim of a crime." Jones said.
The alleged thieves could face theft and fraud charges.
If you know any of the people pictured, call the St. Matthews Police Department immediately.
