ST. MATTHEWS, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for help finding a team of thieves.
In a release, St. Matthews Police said a woman and two men targeted a customer at Whole Foods on Shelbyville Road on the evening of March 10.
Police say a shopper left her purse in her cart. The woman approached her and started talking to distract her. That's when one of the men stole the victim's wallet from her purse. A second man was acting as a lookout.
The three then left Whole Foods and used the victim's credit cards for "multiple fraudulent transactions" before the victim could cancel them.
Police are asking the for the public's help in identifying the three suspects. If you have information, contact St. Matthews Police at (502)-899-2536.
