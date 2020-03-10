LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in the Highlands is scheduled to go on as normal, according to parade organizers.
The Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) announced Tuesday that the parade will "going on as scheduled barring any extreme circumstance."
Parade organizers said they have been asked if the COVID-19 would affect this year's parade. Ireland canceled it's St. Patrick's Day parade over coronavirus fears.
"Everybody should use their own common sense to make their own decision,” AOH President John O'Dwyer said. “If you want to come out, come out. If you don’t want to come out and you’re worried about coronavirus, by all means stay home."
The AOH asks anyone who attends the parade to not come if they are sick or if they are in one of the high risk groups for the coronavirus. They expect thousands to attend the parade, though there is a 70% chance of rain Saturday.
