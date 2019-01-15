LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A west Louisville family life center that provides community for all ages is celebrating three decades of service.
The St. Stephen Church Family Life Center celebrated its 30th anniversary in the California neighborhood Tuesday morning.
"Without the family life center, you wouldn't have an indoor walking track, you wouldn't have a facility for seniors and youth and children and racquetball," said Dr. Kevin Cosby, pastor at St. Stephen Church.
In addition to programs for youth and senior citizens, the Family Life Center is home to a new Urban Express Mini Mart.
Tuesday's celebration also opened the doors to the Project Hope Homeless Shelter for Families. It's a response to the recent call from Metro Council asking local churches and businesses to help house the homeless during cold winter months.
"It is unacceptable for persons in the richest country in the nation to be outdoors," Cosby said. "And on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s official birthday -- he would have been 90 today -- I think that he would be greatly pleased at the direction in which I know the family life center is moving, to meet human needs."
The shelter can house up to 27 people.
