LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The pandemic means St. Stephen Church won't be able to host its annual Thanksgiving dinner, so instead the church decided to hand out baskets with everything needed for a holiday feast.
Car after car lined up outside the the Family Life Center Monday morning for the Thanksgiving basket giveaway. Volunteers handed out nearly 300 dinners packed with turkeys and all the sides. Church members and people from the community donated the items for the baskets.
While the church won't host it's annual dinner on Thanksgiving Day, this was a way to impact the community.
"This is a hard time," said church member Pat Mathison. "People are without work. We just went into another shutdown right before the holidays, so people need it, and making sure people understand we all struggle sometimes."
Each basket also included a love letter -- a little something to let people know someone's thinking about them during the holidays.
