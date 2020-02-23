LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time ever, the St. Stephen's 200 Voice Choir joined forces with the Louisville Orchestra for a collaboration called "Classics: Gospel at the Symphony."
The groups performed together Saturday evening, and held an encore performance Sunday evening.
St. Stephen's minister of music calls the event a celebration of diversity through music. The orchestra's conductor, Teddy Abrams, says the collaboration had been a long time coming.
"This was really a mind-blowing experience," Abrams said. "We've been working on this for years, a collaboration between two of Louisville's greatest musical institutions."
Those involved said it was both a moving and powerful experience for everyone. It was the first time the choir and orchestra have ever performed together.
