LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- St. Vincent de Paul Louisville worked to make sure over 1,000 children would have a happy Christmas in 2019.
Hundreds of families in need were invited to shop at the Santa Shop Christmas minimall in the Family Success Center Gym on South Preston Street. Parents were assigned an "elf" that helped them navigate tables full of toys, books, games and clothes. Each family was able to take home an outfit, coat, pajamas and more.
St. Vincent de Paul's director, Ed Wnorowski, said the event might not be the largest, but it is the most personal.
"What's really beautiful about it is parents are choosing gifts for their children," said Wnorowski. "It's not just a box that is pre-wrapped with an age and gender on it. It is actually giving parents an opportunity to get something that they know their child will love."
The gifts came at no cost to the parents who picked them out thanks to donations from businesses, schools and individuals.
