LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Xavier High School is raising money for the family of a man killed in the mass shooting April 10 at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville.
As of Monday, the school has raised more than $17,000 to support Joshua Barrick's family. The school has been selling special "Louisville Strong" T-shirts to honor the victims.
"We know we can’t take away the tremendous grief and loss that the Barricks are experiencing right now, but we hope our donation will be able to help them, as they navigate this difficult time," Teddy Meiers, St. X senior class president, said in a news release Wednesday.
St. X students, teachers and staff are encouraged to wear the shirts during a schoolwide dress-down day Thursday.
"Like so many others in the Louisville community, I had the pleasure of knowing Joshua Barrick personally and was shocked and saddened to hear of his untimely passing," Paul Colistra, president of St. X, said in a news release Tuesday. "Compassion is one of our school’s core values, and all of us felt called to do something to support Josh’s family.
"It’s one thing we can do to show our support for the Barrick family and the many others who were impacted by the shooting at Old National Bank."
Five bank employees killed were Barrick, 40, a senior vice president; Deana Eckert, 57, an executive administrative officer; Tommy Elliott, 63, also a senior vice president; Juliana Farmer, 45, a loan analyst; and Jim Tutt Jr., 64, a commercial real estate market executive. hen a gunman opened fire inside the bank building on Main Street.
Barrick was a senior vice president of commercial real estate banking at Old National, where he had worked since last August, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was a parishioner at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in St. Matthews.
If you'd like to donate to Barrick's family, click here.
