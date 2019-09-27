LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There was a secret lost in the dirt near the corner of Preston and Lynn Streets way back in 1955, buried and long forgotten.
Bob Kirchner never told his parents he lost his St. Xavier High School class ring. It was out of sight and out of mind until one day last May, when Brian Brown struck gold with his metal detector.
"It's been sitting in that dirt for 64 years," said Brown, a metal detecting hobbyist. "I was looking for relics and anything that might be connected to the history of the property."
That property, Swiss Hall is soon to be redeveloped into condos. Kirchner lived in a home there that's long gone. His dad managed a park on the lot in the 1950s.
"The first thing I thought was I can't wait to see if I can get this back to whomever owned it," Brown said.
And Friday, back int he halls of St. Xavier, tracking down Kirchner was no easy feat. Now 82 years old, he lives in South Carolina.
"It's yours again," Brown said.
"That's absolutely unbelievable, isn't it?" Kirchner replied, clapping. "I can't describe how amazing it is this all fell in place."
Brown followed clues. Kirchner's initials, RHK, are engraved on the inside of the ring along with the year he graduated. He found a yearbook and the school's alumni association.
"It's great. It's really fulfilling to know you could connect someone with their history," Brown said. Every hobby metal detectorist wants to find a class ring. It's one of the bucket list items."
It cost $35 back in 1955, and for Kirchner getting back his class ring is priceless.
"My heart belongs to St. X, and anyone who graduated from here has that same feeling," Kirchner said.
