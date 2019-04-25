LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The president of St. Xavier High School announced Thursday that he's been diagnosed with colorectal cancer.
In a message sent to the school community, Perry Sangalli said he was admitted to Baptist Hospital East, where doctors informed him that he has cancer.
"My faith remains strong and I ask that you keep me in your prayers," he said. "Please understand that visitors are restricted at this time so that I can rest and get stronger."
Sangalli said he will be away from the school for some time.
