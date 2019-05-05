LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The president of St. Xavier High School, Dr. Perry Sangalli, has died, just over a week after announcing that he had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer.
The school posted the announcement on it's website and social media pages on Sunday.
"It is with heavy, yet grateful, hears that we share the news of Dr. Perry E. Sangalli's passing," the school's post read.
Sangalli, who had served as the school's president since 2001, had sent a message to the school community in late April that he had been admitted to Baptist Hospital East where doctors gave him the diagnosis.
The school says arrangements are underway to "celebrate his life" and plans will be announced at a later date.
