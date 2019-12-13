LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction of a new interactive learning center is scheduled to begin in the spring at St. Xavier High School.
The school's board of directors recently approved a budget for the construction, along with the renovation of the media center.
The buildings will include space for modular classrooms, lectures, labs and a broadcast studio.
Fundraising is almost complete for the project, which is projected to cost $7.5 million.
According to a news release, the project is just one part of the school's current $51 million X Effect Campaign. St. X is also raising money to give scholarships to students who might not be able to afford a private education.
"The X Effect Campaign, having raised nearly $40 million, has brought hundreds of benefactors and friends together to ensure the opportunities for a St. X education will be afforded to many young men in the years ahead and is a testament to the Xaverian Brothers who have impacted so many of our alumni," Campaign Chair Gary Ulmer said in a statement.
