LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Louisville parents may soon be encouraging their children to spend more time playing video games, because doing so could lead to millions of dollars in scholarship money.
It is part of the booming eSports industry, and St. Xavier High School is the latest Kentucky school to get into the game.
"Everybody is talking about it in my classes," said Gabriel Clifford, a sophomore at St. Xavier.
The program will be sanctioned by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association. It will include games like League of Legends, which is a multiplayer online battle arena video game.
The eSports program is a game-changer for students like Clifford. He is looking forward to being part of the school's winning tradition.
"Being part of the team is like being part of a brotherhood. You're always like a family. You always stick together," Clifford said. "So like eSports is going to be great, because it'll give everybody an opportunity to be part of that."
There will be no fields, tracks or gyms, but St. Xavier eSports Coach Tyler Spears said there will be competition.
"I really do see this being just as competitive as any other sport," Spears said. "I think a lot of these kids will be able to actually belong to a sports team with a state championship and practices and matches, just like any other sports team here at the school."
Thomas Elpers, a junior at St. Xavier, said he's heard it all from his parents, but he now suspects things will be different. He is excited knowing there's a change his gaming skills could help win a championship or earn a college scholarship.
"It seems pretty amazing, because it's just something that I like to do," he said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.