RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- School districts are in desperate need of workers after the COVID-19 pandemic, with just a handful of weeks to fill open jobs before the first day of school.
To attract and retain employees, Hardin County Schools passed a 3% raise for all staff members, along with a $2/hour raise for bus drivers and an extra $50/day for substitutes.
"It makes some of us get up a little extra earlier to do what we do," said bus driver Ronnie Brown, who decided to start driving a Hardin County school bus on his 63rd birthday. "The sign said 'Drivers Needed,' so I said, 'This would be a great present to myself.'"
That was several years ago. Now, he's one of the drivers getting a raise for this school year.
"It's two more dollars than we had, and I'm grateful for it," Brown said.
Hardin County Schools spokesperson John Wright said the recent pay increase is the largest one since 2008. The district hopes the incentive will encourage current employees to stay and also help fill dozens of open jobs.
"We have to do what we need to do to be competitive," Wright said. "We're losing to industry. We're losing to other businesses in our community. They need employees, too. Every school district and every business I know is looking for workers."
Brown said the raise will help him cover rising cost of living expenses.
"Because as you know, gas goes up, meat goes up, and lumber is up," he said.
The district said it's also a "thank you" for those employees who stuck out a tough year during the pandemic.
Brown said working with kids has been his favorite part-time job.
"When (students) get on the bus, and they see you, and they say, 'Hi, Mr. Brown' — I don't wanna say I'm mushy, but it makes you feel a little fluttery," he said. "It does."
To apply or view Hardin County Schools' open jobs, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.