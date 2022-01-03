LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A staffing shortage brought on by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases indefinitely halted yard waste in Louisville, the city announced Monday.
The Metro Department of Public Works said the service is suspended until further notice.
Christmas tree drop-off sites will stay open and will now accept yard waste. Those sites include the East District Recycling Center on Hubbards Lane, the Public Works Yard on Lower River Road, the Waste Reduction Center on Meriwether Avenue and Shawnee Park.
The Hubbards Lane site will "instantly recycle Christmas trees into mulch that will be offered back to citizens for home use," according to public works. Those who would like mulch are asked to bring a container for it.
The sites are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
