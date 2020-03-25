LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- StageOne Family Theatre is offering free online content to keep the little ones stuck at home entertained during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release, the theater has launched Channel StageOne. The channel, which is streamed both on StageOne Family Theatre's Facebook page and YouTube channel, features content provided at least three times a week at 10 a.m. for students of various age groups.
Programming includes online storytelling, tutorials about theater props and other activities related to the arts.
"Making theatre is what we do," Interim Producing Artistic Director Andrew D. Harris said in a statement. "When we realized that we wouldn't be able to do that in-person for a while, we knew that we had to change the way we were thinking to continue serving our most important audiences, our students."
The content debuted on Tuesday, with a video tutorial on creating a "Max crown" from "Where the Wild Thing Are," using household materials.
"This is a critical time for the arts in America," Harris continued, in the statement. "This new landscape puts our organization in a precarious financial situation but we remain here, ready to find ways to bring the transformative power of theatre to all of you -- a community we've proudly served for over 70 years. Now, more than ever, we're looking for help to ensure StageOne is able to serve students for years to come. We're asking that you consider making a donation to our organization. Your contribution helps us continue to offer programming that fosters empathy and sparks the imagination of children and their communities until we're able to begin offering drama in the classroom and the stage again."
To donate to StageOne, CLICK HERE.
