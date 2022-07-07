LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Bullitt County residents were trapped on their own street for hours Thursday due to a stopped train.
Starting around 4 a.m. at Delk Road in Lebanon Junction, a CSX train began blocking an intersection. For the dozens of homes on the other side of the tracks, there was no way in or out of the neighborhood.
"Monday morning, when I had to go to work, the train was parked just on the other side of the crossing here," Dale Slayton said.
Just before 1 p.m. Thursday, the train was on the move, and neighbors like Debra Samuels returned to get cars they left.
"Yeah, I'm mad, because it's hot," Samuels said.
Samuels and other neighbors parked their cars, walked home and came back later once the train moved. She was also concerned about what could've happened in a medical situation like if her elderly father had a medical emergency while the train was on the tracks.
"If you're on the road, there's no way to get in or out," she said. "So if the ambulance or the fire department had to get through, it couldn't. You'd have to call CSX to tell them there's an emergency and they'd have to move.
A company spokesperson for CSX told WDRB,
“CSX strives to be a good neighbor to communities where we operate. Earlier [Thursday] today, one of our train crews reached the maximum hours of service allowed under federal law, thus requiring a new crew to be brought in to operate the train that was stopped and blocking the crossing at Delk Road in Lebanon Junction, KY. The crossing was cleared around 1 pm ET. We apologize for the inconvenience that stopped trains may cause the local community. Our goal is to safely and efficiently moving freight for our customers while working to limit the impact of our operations on motorists, pedestrians and communities.”
Slayton is glad the train finally moved but he said the problem isn't solved. For the neighbors on the other side of the tracks, their concern is for the next time.
"To take and block it for six hours, no, I can't see that," Slayton said. "But still in a medical emergency, what do we do?"
