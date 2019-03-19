LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Stan Faith, an attorney best known for serving as the prosecutor in the triple murder trial of a former Indiana State Trooper, has died.
Floyd Prosecutor Keith Henderson confirmed that Faith died Monday night after a short illness. He was 74.
Faith was best known for prosecuting the first triple murder case against David Camm. Camm was convicted in March 2002 of killing his wife, Kim, and their two children, Brad and Jill, in the garage of their home in Georgetown, Indiana, on Sept. 28, 2000. He was sentenced to 195 years.
Camm's conviction was overturned in 2003, after an appeals court found that testimony from the prosecution's witnesses that Camm was having affairs was inadmissible. Camm was twice convicted of the same charges in two additional trials, but those convictions were also reversed.
After serving as Floyd County's prosecutor, Faith continued to practice law at his firm, Stan Faith Law in New Albany, focusing on family law, criminal defense, estate planning and personal injury. According to its website, Faith received a B.A. from Indiana University Southeast, and a law degree from Indiana University.
The firm's website says Faith enjoyed spending time with his wife, Judy, on their farm in English, Indiana, and that volunteered his time to assist the Navajo Nation. The website describes Faith as "a lifelong, passionate advocate for civil rights and the U.S. Constitution."
Faith was vice president of the Crawford County Historical & Genealogical Society. A post on that organization's Facebook page late Monday night announced Faith's death.
Visitation and funeral arrangements are as follows:
Visitation:
Friday, March 22, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home
7420 IN-64
Georgetown, Indiana 47122
Visitation, funeral and burial:
Saturday, March 23, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Tunnel Hill Free Methodist Church
2171 West State Road 64
English, Indiana 47118
