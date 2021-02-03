LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Starbucks permanently closed its store in the lobby of PNC Tower, 101 S. Fifth Street, over the weekend.
The Seattle-based coffee chain didn't give a reason for the closure in an emailed statement.
"As part of Starbucks standard course of business, we continually evaluate our business to ensure a healthy store portfolio. After careful consideration, we determined it was best to close the store at PNC Tower at 101 South Fifth Street in Louisville, KY. Our last day at this location was January 31, 2021. All Starbucks partners (employees) working at that store had the opportunity to transfer to one of our nearby locations," the company said.
Downtown restaurants and cafes have struggled to make ends meet amid a decline in customers as office workers have stayed at home during the pandemic. Many have closed permanently.
In addition to workers not showing up in person, the 38-story PNC Tower is only about half-leased, with 15 floors fully vacant and 6 floors partially vacant, according to commercial real estate brokerage JLL.