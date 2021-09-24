LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The condition of a puppy found in a box outside the Kentucky Humane Society last Friday continues to deteriorate.
Some of the photos of the pup, now named Liam, are disturbing.
According to the Kentucky Humane Society, Liam has become unresponsive and is now in an incubator. A veterinarian treating Liam believes his skin condition is so severe that it's suppressing his immune system and making it harder for him to fight parvo, which he was diagnosed with on Sept. 22.
Veterinarians are continuing to treat Liam's infections and manage his pain. Donations are welcome, and can be made by clicking here.
