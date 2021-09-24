LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A puppy found in a box outside the Kentucky Humane Society last Friday passed away.
Some of the photos of the pup, now named Liam, are disturbing. He hospitalized after testing positive for parvovirus Tuesday morning.
"We are devastated to share with you that Liam has passed away," KHS posted on Facebook. "The emergency hospital contacted our veterinary team to say that Liam had coded. They began lifesaving measures, but he was not responding. The veterinarian believed that Liam was suffering, and that humane euthanasia was the most merciful thing to do. Liam died peacefully, and he is no longer in pain.
He was inside a cardboard box that had been placed near the agency's recycle bin. The box was taped shut with air holes and the words "FOUND HELP ME" written on it. At the time, Liam's skin was inflamed, raw and swollen from infection, and he was missing most of his hair. The agency says he was so weak from infection that he was unable to stand on his own.
