LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state is offering more in-person appointments for unemployment help in mid-October in Frankfort, but slots are filling up quickly.
People who need help with unemployment benefits can schedule spots online for as early as Oct. 12, though only one slot for that day remained as of 3:10 p.m. Tuesday.
Slots are available through the remainder of the year at 500 Mero St. Applicants must bring a driver’s license or other photo identification and Social Security card.
The Kentucky Career Center warns that "Not all issues can be resolved same day."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.