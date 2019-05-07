LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The BP gas station on East Broadway in downtown Louisville lost its liquor license last year after being declared a common nuisance.
On Monday, Commonwealth of Kentucky Alcoholic Beverage Control Board met for several hours to discuss an application from the new owner, United, LLC d/b/a NY Mart 1.
Smoketown residents and business owners got the news on Tuesday morning.
"I was so excited to get the news," said Nachand Trabue, who owns Manhattan on Broadway and led the effort to prevent the BP gas station on East Broadway from getting another liquor license. "Because after they go there to get all the alcohol and everything else that they're getting, then they come and create the crimes around our establishments."
After years of complaints and protests about criminal activity, the previous owners lost their liquor license in February of last year.
"We just don't need that type of activity," Trabue said.
Last May, there was an order to vacate after an employee shot a customer.
"We're very serious about responsible business," Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith said.
Despite being under new ownership, the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board denied an application Monday for a liquor license from the business.
Sexton Smith represents the area and said there's a lot of concern from her constituents.
"I think we need to look at the LMPD data, look at the number of calls for service to that area," she said.
Last year, LMPD responded to the gas station more than 1,000 times, but the new owners don't believe the business should be judged by the past.
"I think he is being punished because it's a high-crime neighborhood," said Nader Shunnarah, an attorney for the business and property owner.
Shunnarah believes the owners are absolutely being punished for sins of the past.
"I think they are being punished because of the prior history, the hostility that Louisville metro has with the previous owners," Shunnarah said.
He said the business will appeal. And neighbors said if that's the case, they'll be ready for the next round.
"Oh yeah, it's that serious," Trabue said.
The business has 30 days to appeal the decision.
