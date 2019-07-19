WEST POINT, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the Kentucky Department of Education prepares to audit West Point Independent Schools, the superintendent announced the district will stay open for the upcoming 2019-20 academic year.
The school district has around 140 students between pre-school and eighth grade. For a couple months, the superintendent and school board discussed the possibility of having to close the school. They cited low test scores along with a lack of teachers and students contributing to the school’s problems.
However, at Thursday’s school board meeting, it was announced that the school would open as planned on Aug. 20. The district was able to hire enough teachers to cover the needed classes.
“Everybody seemed pretty happy about that,” said Eddie Moore, the school board chairman. “I know the board and the staff are happy.”
The district is still searching for applicants for the special education teacher. And just recently, the school’s principal announced she will be leaving. The school posted the open position online and has received at least two applications so far. Moore said these two vacancies are not enough to keep the school from opening.
But another issue is on the horizon as the state prepares to perform a management audit on the school. Education Commissioner Dr. Wayne Lewis said he has had “some serious concerns” with West Point Independent.
“I do not believe the kids at West Point Independent in the last academic year were getting the quality of education they deserve,” Lewis said. “And I am doubtful that the district is well-positioned to be able to provide that kind of education in the next academic year.”
Lewis points to issues with attracting and retaining qualified teachers and administrators. He said he did not see “evidence that the district was moving in a positive direction.”
So he ordered an audit, which is scheduled for July 29-31. Based on the results, Lewis will make a recommendation for either the state to assist or take over the school. He said it will not take long for him to make a recommendation.
Moore said the district is focused on stabilizing the school this year. He said administrators will take the recommendations from the audit into consideration while making strategic plans. But he hopes with so little time left in the summer that the state is not planning to take over.
“I don’t think they’ll force us to do anything,” Moore said. “I wouldn’t think it would be feasible. You’d throw families into a tizzy. You know, it’s just too soon.”
Moore added that it was the district’s backup plan to consider merging with Hardin County. Moore said it’s too late to consider doing that now and it would be too disruptive to merge halfway through the year.
Moore said the board would consider a merger for the 2020-21 academic year. If that happened, he hopes fifth through eighth grade would merge into existing Hardin County schools, but preschool through fourth grades could stay in the existing West Point School building. He said it’s important for the town to keep a school up and running.
“Some people don’t even understand if the school went away totally, what could happen to the town. It would be devastating,” Moore said. “The parents aren’t down here complaining about test scores. They’re concerned about the school being open.”
A merger is a local school board decision, but Lewis has recommended West Point Independent seriously consider it.
“I’ll be honest: I believe a merger should be on the table,” he said.
