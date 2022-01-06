LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Senate Education Committee passed Senate Bill 1 on Thursday, which would give the state's district superintendents the final say when it comes to hiring principals and deciding curriculum.
Right now, Kentucky is the only state in the country that gives that power to school-based, decision-making councils (SBDMs). Supporters of the bill argue superintendents are the ones being held accountable for school performance, so they should be allowed to make those big decisions.
"The collaboration and the input is the key," said Dr. Sally Sugg, superintendent of Shelby County Schools. "And I think, at the end of the day, someone has to have that final say through collaboration and through working with all of those groups. I believe that should be the superintendent and then, ultimately, the school board."
Opponents, including the Kentucky Education Association, said the bill would limit the authority of parents and teachers.
The committee passed the measure 9-1. It now goes to the full Senate for a vote.
