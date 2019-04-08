LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After industrial hemp was legalized in the 2018 National Farm Bill, it promised to be Kentucky's next big cash crop, providing a lot of jobs both on and off the farm.
But before that can happen, the federal government must first write regulations governing the product, which was illegal for decades.
Growers, processors and manufacturers gathered at the Kentucky Expo Center Monday, for a hemp forum sponsored by U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles.
McConnell invited officials from the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture to hear from Kentuckians as the agency begins writing the rules for hemp.
U.S. Undersecretary of Agriculture Greg Ibach said Kentucky blazed a trail with its early entry into the hemp industry.
"Kentucky is a leader that we are looking to at USDA to be able to help guide us," Ibach told reporters.
Third generation Kentucky farmer Joseph Cisk began growing small amounts of hemp three years ago.
"We're just intrigued by it. We knew that there was some chance it that it would become something that was a real viable product," Cisk told WDRB News.
Cisk attended the forum to give input regarding the challenges he and others are experiencing as they try to grow the industry from scratch.
Among them, the lack of federal crop insurance which limits access to banks.
"That can be an issue with their financing for their operation if they're growing a crop where they have no protection of risk," he said.
U.S. Agriculture officials assured growers they are trying to craft crop insurance regulations that make sense for both farmers and taxpayers.
"It is a challenge," said Mark Barbre, administrator of the Federal Crop Insurance Corporation’s Risk Management Agency. "If we get a product out that does not work for producers, it doesn't do anybody any good."
Also among the early challenges facing the hemp industry is interstate shipping of a product that looks exactly like its illegal cousin, marijuana.
Some states are stopping trucks on the road.
"There are some glitches that remain to be worked out. Some of it may require legislation, and if it does I'll be there to do it," said McConnell, who is also U.S. Senate Majority Leader.
As the bugs are worked out, the question remains whether hemp really will unseat tobacco as the state's traditional king crop.
"The honest answer is we just don't know yet," said Quarles. "The numbers are very promising."
Those invested in the industry are counting on those numbers to eventually add up.
"Overall, it's been the most difficult thing I've dealt with in my career of farming," said Cisk. But he adds, "This is something that will be profitable for producers going forward."
The USDA is aiming to have hemp regulations in place in time for the 2020 growing season.
