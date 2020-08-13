FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A day after Kentucky reported a record-breaking number of daily COVID-19 cases, state health officials testified in front of lawmakers regarding testing and the reporting process.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack and Acting State Epidemiologist Dr. Doug Thoroughman presented findings on testing and reporting data through the first several months of the pandemic. Both admitted there are often inaccuracies in numbers and cited testing issues for those reporting problems.
"The challenge we have ... it's chasing so many different moving parts to get this data," Stack told lawmakers Thursday.
Those challenges mainly include how the state gathers the data. Stack said the easiest and most efficient way of doing that is electronically through the Kentucky Health Information Exchange (KHIE). However, not all testing centers and labs are registered into that system, making it difficult to gather other testing data outside of that.
Other factors play in to inaccurate reporting of data as well, like when labs "dump" positive results to the state in one day. That information could be results from tests administered weeks ago. At times, it leads to a misrepresented spike in cases.
Kentucky's positivity rate is also affected by misconstrued data. Labs are required by law to report positive COVID-19 results but are not required to report negative test results. While state health officials have urged and pleaded with all testing labs to report all statistics, some fail to do so.
"We've had labs tell us, 'You can't make us do this. This isn't required,'" Some labs refuse to give us that data," Thoroughman said. "That makes it really hard for us to get positivity rates, because you can have total number of positive cases, but you don't know what the denominator is. You don't know how many people have been tested."
That issue, along with timing of testing, repeat testing of individuals and duplicate entries, make it difficult to assume each day's numbers reported by the governor are 100% accurate.
Lawmakers on the Program Review and Investigations Committee in Frankfort were quick to ask why, then, are the numbers even reported, and why does that data guide decision making in the governor's cabinet. The two state health officials both cited public interest in statistics and transparency behind reporting daily numbers and said while at times inaccurate, the numbers are a good representative of where the state sits.
It's what provides state health officials the information to guide decision-making that they feel will lead to a plateau "very soon" and an eventual decline in cases.
"If we take the measures like mask wearing seriously, and do these things, we can keep our businesses open and keep things open," Thoroughman said. "Because people are doing what it takes to keep the economy open and reduce the transmission, which is what I think we're seeing right now."
