SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A state inspector spent walked through the new-and-improved Scott County Jail on Friday.
The annual inspection started in the Sally Port, where inmates are brought in, booked and processed.
Kenny Whipker with the Indiana Department of Corrections was there to determine if the jail was compliant with state regulations. That was enough to make even the sheriff a little nervous.
"I was sweating when the jail inspector come in, because this is a big deal," Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin said. "This is a big deal for every sheriff."
Goodin said inmates recently helped clean and renovate the jail, which he believes that saved taxpayers millions of dollars, but the facility has not been compliant in a longtime.
"It is my responsibility to make sure this jail is compliant," Goodin said.
If it's not, it could be shutdown. So Goodin has been asking a lot of his staff and inmates.
"So far, we have used inmate labor to replace the ceilings, to do new booking rooms (and) to do all the painting," he said.
After walking every square foot of the jail, Whipker shared the results:
Goodin believes putting inmates to work helped pass the inspection and solve another problem.
"Whenever he said that we were compliant, you heard me have that big sigh of relief. And it was a big weight taken off or my shoulders and my employees' shoulders," Goodin said. "We're training them when they get in here so that they don't come back. That's going to stop the revolving door."
