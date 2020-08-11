LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said race is still a major factor in local COVID-19 cases.
State officials say they want to do better for communities of color. To help those who need it most, Kentucky has started a program called "1-2-3 No Cost to Me."
It's a special health care program created specifically for uninsured Black and Hispanic individuals in seven counties in the state, including Jefferson, that will give them insurance during the pandemic.
Other counties include Campbell, Christian, Fayette, Madison, McCracken and Warren. Once enrolled, they will have immediate access to health care, according to Jackie Richardson, chief of staff for the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
"We're very excited about this campaign we launched Friday," Richardson said. "This campaign is focused (on) targeting African American (and) Hispanic populations. The campaign raises awareness to immediate access to health care coverage for those who qualify."
Richardson said the cabinet is looking at and using data to help "improve outcomes" by "insuring everyone, especially those that are high-risk, have access to insurance."
Fischer said Tuesday that data shows not every race in the community is suffering at the same level during the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, Black people make up 23% of Louisville's population, but they account for 27% of COVID-19 deaths.
"Time and time again, we know that African Americans fall lowest when it comes to health outcomes, and this pandemic is no different," Richardson said. "Kentucky has confirmed over 35,000 positive COVID-19 cases, and of that, 13% are African Americans. And the death rate is at 14%. When we only have, in our state, 8.5% African Americans."
With over 18,000 uninsured African Americans in the state, seven counties comprise roughly 83% of uninsured African Americans, Richardson said. Those are the counties that the cabinet is focusing on.
"There's no question that the COVID-19 has really exposed the inequities that have been part of our city, and our state and our country for centuries, and it's clear that we've got to take more action to address the disproportionate impact of the virus and the economic recession on people of color," Fischer said. "And as a city and country, we have to heed the calls for racial justice that are reverberating from our streets."
For more information, click here or call (855) 459-6328.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.