LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is now a new source of help for people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, the state launched the Team Kentucky Fund Financial Assistance Application Portal.
The money distributed by the fund is expected to assist residents with paying bills and buying food.
"Hopefully, we'll get back to work pretty soon," said Mary Hall.
Hall is an independent contractor and does construction cleanup, but COVID-19 shut down the worksites and her income.
"The last time I got paid was on the 16th -- March 16th," Hall said.
Since then, Hall has reached out to several local agencies for help with bills.
"I started out going to Dare to Care and I went to LIHEAP," said Hall.
After a lot of rejections, on Friday, another door opened when the Team Kentucky portal went live.
"We currently have over $3,000,000 in the general fund," said Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, (D) Kentucky. "This money will go directly to anybody who applies and has been directly impacted by COVID-19. The folks who qualify for getting funds from the Team Kentucky fund are folks who have experienced a loss of employment due to COVID or a reduction of their income of 50 percent or more."
Anyone who applies and is approved will be given a voucher.
"And those vouchers can be used to pay for rent, mortgage, electricity, gas, water, food and groceries," explained Coleman.
If you don't need help, Coleman hopes you'll consider joining the team.
"If you do give to the Team Kentucky fund, your donation is tax deductible and 100 percent of the proceeds go directly to Kentuckians," she said.
"You have to be on a team," said Hall. "That's what it's all about, helping others."
Meanwhile, Hall doesn't have a lot of money, but she's still being a team player. Since the pandemic started, she has been volunteering and helping the elderly.
Hall was recently given an award and profiled in a local magazine for being a "Neighborhood Hero."
"I delivered food all day yesterday," said Hall.
If you do plan to apply, there is a limit.
"There is a limit of up to $1000 per household for these vouchers to be used," said Coleman.
To apply for help or make a donation, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2020. WDRB Media. All rights reserved.