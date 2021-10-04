LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State leaders are making efforts to end child abuse in Kentucky.
According to Kosair Charities' Face It Movement, Kentucky has double the national rate of child abuse victims under the age of one.
Gov. Andy Beshear, Attorney General Daniel Cameron and other state leaders spoke during a virtual event as Oct. 4 was declared TEN-4 Day.
"I urge everyone to do their part in helping build back a better, safer Kentucky for our children," Beshear said.
While some bruising on children around knees, shins or elbows can be normal, other bruising should be a red flag.
Bruising on the torso, ears or neck in children 4 years old or younger are signs for abuse.
Any type of bruise on a baby who is not yet pulling up or taking steps is alarming.
State leaders say it is the responsibility of all adults to do their part and be on the lookout for signs of abuse.
"As you take your kids to the playground, to school, to church or to sporting events, remember that you are the watchman at the gate for Kentucky's children," Cameron said. "It takes all of us working together."
There are five virtual training sessions to learn the early signs of abuse, which can be found here.
