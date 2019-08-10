LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky political leaders joined forces Saturday afternoon at Brown Park for the Rally for Pre-K event.
State leaders say statewide pre-kindergarten services are an investment in a child's future because of critical brain development that occurs before age 5.
"We need to make day cares to be more accredited and more curriculum-based so that the kids are prepared when they're ready to go to kindergarten," Atherton High School employee Nicki Marzian said.
Expanding pre-k services would help families struggling with childcare costs, supporters said.
State officials in attendance included state Reps. Josie Raymond, Rocky Adkins and Joni Jenkins, U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth and Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Andy Beshear.
At the rally, Raymond said she plans to file for legislation in the 2020 regular session to make all-day preschool and kindergarten services universal in Kentucky.
