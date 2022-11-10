LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first statue of a woman to ever be placed at the Kentucky Capitol was unveiled Thursday.
A nearly 7-foot-tall bronze statue of Nettie Depp was revealed by Gov. Andy Beshear, first lady Britainy Beshear, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and members of the Monumental Women of Kentucky Committee.
The installation of Depp's statue is the first to honor a Kentucky woman at the statehouse. It stands in the vestibule of the west entrance of the State Capitol building.
A lifelong educator, Depp was also the first woman to be elected to public office in Kentucky. She was elected as the superintendent of Barren County Schools in 1913, seven years before women were given the right to vote.
Depp died of breast cancer at age 57 in 1932.
