LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local hospitals are preparing to treat patients who believe they've been exposed to the Coronavirus.
So far, there have been no confirmed or suspected Coronavirus cases in Kentucky or Indiana. While doctors at Norton Heathcare are ready, they want the public to take precautions against something that's much more dangerous.
Doctors, state and local health departments are working with the CDC to stay ahead of what the World Health Organization calls a global health emergency.
"Every call we've gotten so far has been a false alarm, but we've gotten a number of them. We're getting five to ten a day," says Dr. Doug Thoroughman, Acting Epidemiologist for the state of Kentucky.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health has confirmed six cases in the United States: one in Arizona, two in California, two in Illinois and one in Washington.
On Thursday, the CDC reported one of the Illinois cases was the first to be transmitted person-to-person.
"The only way you can tell is by testing. So, what we look for is if they have any risk factors," Dr. Thoroughman said.
The main factor is if the patient has been to Wuhan, China where the outbreak began or had direct contact with someone who has traveled there. Norton Healthcare's ER started travel screening on Thursday.
Friday, the U.S. State Department issued a level four "Do Not Travel" advisory. Delta Airlines and American Airlines announced shortly after they will suspend all flights between the U.S. and China.
While the CDC considers the Coronavirus a serious public health threat, health experts say the immediate risk here is currently low.
"The average person, it's highly unlikely that they're even going to come in contact with the virus and therefore don't need to be that concerned about it," says Dr. Paul Schulz of Infectious Disease at Norton Healthcare.
Health experts say what's more concerning than the respiratory virus is the flu. "That's killing people in Kentucky. So, people should get their vaccine if they haven't gotten it yet," Dr. Thoroughman said.
Symptoms are very similar.
"The influenza epidemic, which we have every year at this moment in the United States, is much more important and more serious," Dr. Schulz said.
Health experts say you can protect yourself from both by washing hands often for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with people who are sick, stay home when sick, cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and clean frequently touched objects and surfaces.
"That's the best you can do, I think, at the moment," Dr. Schulz said.
Norton Healthcare has not had a patient that meets the Coronvirus criteria.
For concerns, the state wants you to contact your healthcare provider.
Copyright 2020. WDRB News. All rights reserved.